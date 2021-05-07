THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ Will ‘Come On Down’ To The Budweiser Events Center in October

The Budweiser Events Center will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. Tickets went on sale Friday, April 30 at 10 a.m. and tickets can be purchased in person at the OCR Box Office inside the Budweiser Events Center or online at TREventsComplex.com. Group discounts will be offered at the above ticketing outlets or by phone at 970-619-4112.

The Price Is Right Live™ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations, and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fantastic Showcase! Showing to sold-out audiences for more than a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right™ remains network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live traveling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally in-person. In addition to any state, local, and venue-specific protocols, The Price Is Right Live™ will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).