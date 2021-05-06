Application Deadline Approaching for State Trails Committee

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is requesting applications for appointment to the State Trails Committee, representing the three Congressional Districts below:

The State Trails Committee advises the Commission and CPW on all matters pertaining to trails, their use, extent, location, and funding. Members of the committee review, score, and rank grant applications and formulate funding recommendations to the Parks and Wildlife Commission for the Division of Parks and Wildlife (CPW) State Trail grant programs. This application is for a term that runs July 2021 – June 2025.

The nine Trails Committee members are volunteers, one from each of Colorado’s Congressional Districts, one At-Large Representative, and one GOCO Representative. In keeping with Federal Recreational Trails Program requirements and the Commission’s A-104 Policy, the Committee shall include a representation of the broad spectrum of trail users in its membership. State Trails Committee members should be proponents of all trail recreation activities with unbiased judgment toward both motorized and non-motorized uses. Committee members will be chosen based on the candidate’s qualifications, including overall skills, outdoor recreational interests, and leadership qualities.

CPW seeks to maintain a balance between non-motorized and motorized representation on the State Trails Committee. Current openings include a requirement to fill one membership seat with a local government representative. The preferred candidates will have a varied trails background with experience and knowledge to represent a wide variety of trail interests with the goal of working cooperatively for trails and greenways throughout the state.

How to Apply:

Applicant Requirements:

To be considered, applicants must reside in the appropriate Congressional District.

Download and complete the 2021 Committee Application.

Please submit a resume with your application to trails@state.co.us with the words “State Trails Committee Application” and the Congressional District number where you reside in the Subject Line.

Due Date:

Applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Please contact Fletcher Jacobs at fletcher.jacobs@state.co.us if you have any questions.