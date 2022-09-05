This Week in Timnath

FALL FESTIVAL HELP NEEDED

Have you ever thought about getting more involved in the Town? Well, this might be one of the most fun ways to do that! We need volunteers at the Timnath Fall Festival on September 17 at the Timnath Community Park. Bringing our community together through events is a big part of what we do in Timnath. Join us and help with event set up, tear down, pumpkin decorating, and entrance greeters! If you’re interested in volunteering, please sign up at the website.

PROSPECT RD AT CR 3 CLOSURE

Prospect Road will have a full closure to through traffic at the intersection with County Road 3 for major road realignment of both roadways and the intersection. The closure will begin on Tuesday, September 6, and last thru Friday, September 23. Detour routes are identified in the Traffic Control Plan. The contractor will coordinate with local homeowners for access to and from their property.

For a map of the Traffic Control Plan, please visit the website.