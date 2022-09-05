Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) continues efforts to combat the Fentanyl epidemic impacting our communities. As part of those efforts on the morning of August 30, a search warrant was served in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive in Fort Collins. During the search, NCDTF investigators recovered several hundred suspected Fentanyl pills, two loaded handguns, several thousand dollars in cash, and felony distribution amounts of suspected methamphetamine.

As a result of this investigation, Charlotte Elizabeth Haywood (12/18/1989) of Fort Collins was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations: Unlawful distribution of Fentanyl (DF1) Unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (DF1) Special offender – controlled substance (DF1) Possession of drug paraphernalia A booking photo is attached. Bond was not set at the time of this release. This investigation is ongoing and future arrests are anticipated.

The success of the operation thus far would not have been possible without the assistance of the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force’s partners. These include:

Fort Collins Police Services

Fort Collins Police Services SWAT Team

Loveland Police Department

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Colorado Adult Parole

Windsor Police Department

Colorado National Guard Counterdrug

Fort Collins Code Compliance

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.