Tickets Available for Virginia Dale Centennial Quilt

Marcie Wells

The Virginia Dale Community Club will be celebrating 100 years this year! The Club is the owner of the 1862 Virginia Dale Overland Stage Station which they finished restoring in 2017.

The Stage Station is the only Overland Stage Station in Northern Colorado on its original foundation and with its original logs. Each year the club raffles off a beautiful handmade quilt and a Henry rifle in order to continue the maintenance of the Station.

The quilt this year was donated by Sonje Jessen who is a world-renowned quilter. The quilt is a “sampler” quilt. This quilt has been in and won several international quilting contests.

The Club will be celebrating its Anniversary year on August 14, 2021, at the annual Open House at the Stage Station. The quilt and rifle will be on display.

Drawing for the quilt and rifle will be on December 12th, 2021 at the Stage Station located at 840 County Rd. 43F.

Tours of the Stage Station are available.

Raffle tickets for the quilt ( $1 each or 6 for $5) and rifle ($2 each) can be purchased by emailing the club at VDCC8922@gmail.com or by contacting Sylvia at 970-495-1828, Marcie at 970-691-3477, or Gloria at 970-219-3749.

Please go to the Club’s website, virginiadalecommunityclub.org for more information.