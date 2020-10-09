United Way of Larimer County to Celebrate 22nd Annual Make a Difference Day

United Way of Larimer County will celebrate it’s 22nd annual Make a Difference Day on Saturday, October 24.

Members of the public are invited and encouraged to participate in this community-wide day of service recognized every year during the fourth week of October. This year’s festivities for Make a Difference Day will launch with a weeklong celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County starting Monday, October 19.

Those interested in participating can do so by visiting the United Way of Larimer County’s online volunteer resource center at http://nocovolunteers.org and making a free account. The site features hundreds of virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities from over 50 local nonprofit agencies.

“The NoCoVolunteers.org platform has been vital to mobilizing community members to support our nonprofits in need throughout the pandemic,” said Claire Bouchard, Vice President of Community Impact & Engagement. “Make a Difference Day is a wonderful opportunity for volunteers to come together and strengthen our community,” Claire said.

Make a Difference Day has gathered thousands of volunteers to join forces to improve the lives of others through volunteering in the community since 1992. United Way of Larimer County has worked to inspire civic participation through engaging with businesses and individuals to recruit and engage volunteers, encourage cross-sector collaboration, and create a pipeline of civic leaders.

“HP has partnered with United Way of Larimer County over the years to give back to our community through volunteerism,” said Jim Nottingham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Compute & Solutions at HP. “Participating in Make a Difference Day each year not only brings our community together, it also supports our company values by enabling employees to engage in catalyzing positive change in the communities where we live, work, and do business,” Jim said.

The CDC conducted a survey in June. It found that more than 40 percent of respondents reported having experienced mental or behavioral health challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic from anxiety and depression to substance misuse. A study by Harvard University found that volunteering was linked to favorable health including higher levels of physical activity and an increased sense of optimism and purpose in life.

“Volunteers are the engine of service in any community, and the United Way of Larimer County is the vehicle providing those opportunities to serve,” said Dawn Paepke, Sr. Specialist, Community Health & Engagement at Kaiser Permanente. “Kaiser Permanente is proud to partner with United Ways all along the Front Range to help us live our mission and increase the health and wellness of not only our members but the communities we serve, as well,” Dawn said.

For more information including a regularly updated list of volunteer opportunities, visit: NoCoVolunteers.org