The Clearview Library District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, October 14 at 10:30 am in Severance at Lakeview Park to celebrate the opening of a StoryWalk.

An inaugural StoryWalk Storytime will follow the ribbon-cutting taking place at 11:30 am Wednesday, bringing together early literacy and the outdoors through pages from a children’s book installed along an outdoor path. As visitors walk down the outdoor path they will view a new page of the book featured, titled “In the Middle of Fall” by Kevin Henkes.

“We are over the moon about the new StoryWalk installation in Severance,” said Public Services Manager Casey Lansinger-Pierce. “Not only does StoryWalk promote early literacy, but it also touches on physical activity and getting outdoors, as well as family engagement,” Casey said.

The project was completed and came as a partnership with the Town of Severance and Living Rock Church who constructed and installed the page holders along the outdoor path. The Severance StoryWalk is an addition to the Windsor StoryWalk located at Eastman Park Pond.

The featured books change with every quarter and are celebrated with a special storytime program. Attendees to the Severance StoryWalk are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a distance of six feet at the ribbon-cutting and storytime program to ensure the safety of others.

Limited spots are available and registration is required to attend the StoryWalk.

“We are incredibly grateful for the work the Town of Severance and Living Rock Church put into making StoryWalk a reality in Severance,” Casey said. “Both organizations share our passion for early literacy in the community,” said Casey.

For more information regarding the Clearview Library StoryWalk, visit: clearviewlibrary.org/storywalk or visit clearviewlibrary.org/event/4625063 to register.