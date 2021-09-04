Vintage Baseball Game Returns to Windsor Harvest Festival

The Colorado Vintage Baseball Association returns to Windsor to play against the Sugar Tramps Base Ball Club at the annual Windsor Harvest Festival Sunday, September 5 at Eastman Park at 2:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to come out and watch or sign up to take the field and participate in this special tradition.

“This is more than the traditional baseball game. It brings together our community and embraces one of America’s longtime favorite sports,” said Laura Browarny, culture supervisor for the Town of Windsor. “Players play in baseball uniforms styled after the 1860s, follow base balls’ rules from the year 1864 and the team even incorporates Windsor’s history through its name – The Sugar Tramps, the term used to describe those that worked in Windsor’s former sugar factory.”

Windsor residents 16 years or older are invited to participate in this age-old game. Individuals interested in playing can register to join the team by calling 970-674-3521 or emailing museums@windsorgov.com. Limited spots will be filled on a first-come basis. The Sugar Tramps will face-off against the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association on Sunday, September 5, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Eastman Park. Uniforms will be provided. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs to cheer on the players and learn more about the game.

The Vintage Base Ball Game is traditionally played without gloves, a ball made of India-rubber and yarn, and wooden bats. A few Vintage Base Ball Rules according to CVBBA include:

The bases are 30 yards apart and are made of canvas.

The ball must be pitched as near as possible over the home base.

If a ball is caught after its first bounce, it’s an out.

This event is part of the Windsor Harvest Festival, which offers a variety of activities and events for the public beginning September 4 to 6. For up-to-date information about the Harvest Festival, visit recreationliveshere.com/HarvestFest or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @windsorprc.