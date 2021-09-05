Sharon Carlisle Opens at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art

PLEASEtouch is visual artist Sharon Carlisle’s latest gallery installation, opening reception at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art Friday, September 10 at 6 pm. Along with senses of sight and sound, Carlisle invites visitors to expand and focus their present awareness by using their sense of touch, a gesture seldom allowed in museums and galleries. The installation encourages visitors to move in and out of time through her inclusion of elements of past (artifacts from installations), present (new work), and future (referencing what’s to come).

With a keen understanding of materiality expressing both cultural and personal histories, Carlisle’s PLEASEtouch explores and illuminates the energy of touch as a practice of present awareness while at the same time, evoking emotional memory (past experience) and questions (future understanding). New content related to the installation will be uploaded to the Artworks website during the time of the exhibition allowing the audience to continuously access the process of the work.

Sharon Carlisle says about the installation, “With PLEASEtouch I am in dialogue with visitors on how one’s sense of touch keeps one in present awareness, while also entangling with memories of one’s past and wonderings about one’s future. At the same time, I am offering visitors tactile experiences that are absorbed viscerally, hopefully bringing pleasure while evoking memory, and perhaps, even yearning.”

PLEASEtouch runs through Saturday, October 30th. Individuals interested in volunteering to assist Carlisle with installing from Friday, Sept. 3rd through Tuesday, Sept 7th can visit the ACCA website at www.artworksloveland.org, click on Exhibitions and Events at the bottom of the page. Scroll down to Upcoming Exhibitions and click on the orange RSVP for installation button for PLEASE touch.

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art (ACCA) is a Colorado non-profit corporation and IRS 501 (c) (3) organization funded partially by donor contributions and based in Loveland, Colorado. It opened its doors in 2012 under the guidance and support of the Erion Foundation. ACCA is located in the developing Railroad corridor of downtown Loveland Colorado, at 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue. ACCA’s two galleries and thirty studios are quickly becoming a hub for contemporary visual arts in northern Colorado. For additional information please visit www.artworksloveland.org.