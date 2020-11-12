Virtual Fort Collins/Laporte Community Conversation with Commissioner Kefalas

Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas will be hosting a Virtual Community Conversation for residents of Fort Collins and Laporte Saturday, November 14 from 8:30 am to 10 am online.

The meeting Community Conversation will be held online through a moderated Zoom call. All members of the Fort Collins and Laporte communities are encouraged to bring questions with them and join in the conversation.

Commissioner Kefalas will have Josh Fudge, Larimer County Budget Director as a featured guest at the Virtual Community Conversation. Josh will present the Proposed 2021 Budget for Larimer County and will also provide a demo for the new Build-Your-Own-Budget tool.