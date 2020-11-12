Virtual Fort Collins/Laporte Community Conversation with Commissioner Kefalas

Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas will be hosting a Virtual Community Conversation for residents of Fort Collins and Laporte Saturday, November 14 from 8:30 am to 10 am online.
The meeting Community Conversation will be held online through a moderated Zoom call. All members of the Fort Collins and Laporte communities are encouraged to bring questions with them and join in the conversation.
Commissioner Kefalas will have Josh Fudge, Larimer County Budget Director as a featured guest at the Virtual Community Conversation. Josh will present the Proposed 2021 Budget for Larimer County and will also provide a demo for the new Build-Your-Own-Budget tool.
For more information regarding upcoming Community Meetings with Larimer County Commissioners, visit: https://www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/citizen-meetings or to register for the Virtual Community Conversation, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sTj4bVV3QhShCLt2V5ZyXQ
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Food Truck Line Up for Tues, 11/10 - Sun, 11/15
970-372-2780
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts
josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com
Be the first to comment