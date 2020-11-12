An online streaming experience by Arise Music Festival ARISE Online is returning Thursday, November 19, at 7 pm with an electronic duo Spectacle and live painter Laura McGowan to provide fans a safe way to enjoy electronic music, live painting, interviews, interactive chats, and a virtual hangout.

Spectacle is ARISE’s featured artist and a two-piece outfit from Denver with instrumentation that brings a multi-dimensional sound not heard often within the electronic music scene. Spectacle incorporates jazz, funk, classical, Afro-Cuban beats, and live instrumentation to create a highly stimulating experience both live in-person and online.

“It has been an honor to match the same standards of excellence upheld by Arise Online, and the level of talent in the artists they work with, by providing high-quality production through Colorado Sound Studios,” said owner, producer, and engineer of Colorado Sound Studios Kevin Clock. “We are so excited to keep this thing going and look forward to future collaborations,” Kevin said.

Self-taught live painter Laura McGowan will be joining Spectacle on stage as well. Laura began painting in 2012 after losing her vision for weeks after an incident that left her with permanent damage to her vision but did not deter her from creating art.

Tickets for the online streaming event start at $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, helping musicians and music industry workers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers have the option of upgrading their tickets to meet the band after the show through a one-on-one virtual Meet and Greet.

ARISE has also teamed up with A-Lodge to provide an elevated online streaming experience. A-Lodge Boulder will release a limited number of hotel rooms to watch ARISE Online, presenting Spectacle slumber-party style with fans being able to save 20% off with the promotional code AriseToAdventure.

For more information regarding the Arise Music Festival, visit www.arisefestival.com.