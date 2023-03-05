Volunteer Positions Give Opportunity for Weld County Residents to Get Involved

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Weld County residents interested in learning more about Weld County Government and offering insight on how government services can be improved are asked to volunteer for one of seven advisory boards and commissions with openings. Those boards and commissions include the Building Trades Advisory Committee, Extension Advisory Council, Greeley-Weld Housing Authority Board, Human Services Advisory Commission, Planning Commission, Weld County Building Code Board of Appeals, and Workforce Development Board.

“The services we provide are for the benefit of our residents. Volunteer service on an advisory board or commission helps people learn more about those services and offers insight on how those services can be improved to be even more beneficial,” Weld County Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman said. “These volunteer opportunities are a great way to get involved in government and have a positive impact.”

While many may think serving on a board or commission requires extensive experience in government, it’s not required. A background in a particular field may be preferred. Still, each board and commission seeks individuals excited to contribute, learn, and work alongside county staff and peers on how issues can be addressed.

There are various board and commission openings, each catering to a different interest. For example, Greeley-Weld Housing Authority Board members meet with the authority’s executive director and provide recommendations related to the administration of the authority and its financial policies, which are used to provide housing assistance to Weld County families. One opening exists on this board.

Residents can also volunteer to serve on the award-winning Workforce Development Board, utilize knowledge of construction to assist the Building Trades Advisory Committee or Weld County Building Code Board of Appeals, work to address issues impacting children and youth as part of the Human Services Advisory Commission or provide input related to planning and implementing Extension programs as a member of the Extension Advisory Council.

Applications are being accepted through March 8. To learn more about these opportunities and apply, visit www.weld.gov/go/boardopenings.