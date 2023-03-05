Pinkard Tops Out Foothills Unitarian Church in Fort Collins

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Pinkard Construction and Foothills Unitarian Church, and Ewers Architecture have completed the external structure for the $6.5 million, 16,600 sf expansion and remodel of their existing facility in Fort Collins. A topping-out ceremony was held at the site, with representatives from the project team, congregation, community, and local government in attendance.

“Pinkard is a community-driven organization, so working with clients who are such a vital part of the community is important for us,” said Tony Burke, President of Pinkard Construction.

Burke adds that Pinkard’s Preconstruction team was vital in the project’s progress, despite unprecedented complications due to the covid 19 pandemic. “I am proud our team could work together to get a budget and design to make this project feasible and fulfill the church’s vision,” said Burke.

Ewers Architecture completed the schematic design in the summer of 2019. After a COVID-related project hold, the design resumed in 2021 with value engineering and savings measures to reduce the budget from the initial $9M plan. Construction documents and fundraising were completed in line with the new budget, and the project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.