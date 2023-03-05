Pinkard Tops Out Foothills Unitarian Church in Fort Collins

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Pinkard Construction and Foothills Unitarian Church, and Ewers Architecture have completed the external structure for the $6.5 million, 16,600 sf expansion and remodel of their existing facility in Fort Collins. A topping-out ceremony was held at the site, with representatives from the project team, congregation, community, and local government in attendance.
“The expansion results from years of visioning, planning, and the tremendous generosity of the congregation. It will allow us to be an even greater resource to our wider Northern Colorado community, especially to our partners, the BIPOC Alliance, Homeward Alliance, and the Food Bank for Larimer County,“ said Peg MacMorris, member of the Foothills Unitarian Building Expansion Team. “We are grateful Ewers and Pinkard were able to collaborate with us in reworking our design and budget to ensure the new space facility meets the needs of our nearly 600-person congregation and aligns with our vision for a growing future.”
The phased project consists of 13,200 sf of additional space and 2,900 sf of remodeled space. It includes a new 390-seat worship center, additional gathering spaces, classrooms, and office space to enable Foothills Unitarian to better serve its 120-year-old progressive faith community in Fort Collins.
