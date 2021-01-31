Volunteer Social Connection Program for Disabled Adults Launched by Local Non-Profit

The Arc of Larimer County is launching a volunteer program called “Reach Out Reach Up” to promote social connections during times of social distancing.

The volunteer program will connect volunteers with adults with an intellectual and developmental disability (I/DD). They will share weekly zoom check-ins and be matched based on shared interests and availability so that everyone can stay socially connected during social distancing.

“People with disabilities are no different in that opportunities to interact with people outside of their household has been extremely limited over the last 10 months,” said Patrick Hackney, Executive Director of The Arc of Larimer County.

Volunteers and participants in the program can pre-apply for the program’s launch date on Monday, March 1. Applications will be reviewed by staff and matched as appropriate after they are received.

All volunteers will undergo background checks and attend orientation. The program is currently limited to residents of Larimer County.

“Traditional service delivery models have been forced to shift, and for some, in-person, community-based services have been drastically reduced,” said Jessica Shouse, Director of Advocacy at The Arc of Larimer County. “A recent survey we conducted showed that 60% of people living with I/DD in our community were experiencing an increase in social isolation as a result,” Jessica said.

For more information regarding “Reach Out Reach Up,” visit: www.arclc.org/reach or to learn more about The Arc of Larimer County, visit: www.TheArcOfLarimerCounty.org