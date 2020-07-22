Volunteers Needed at FoCo Cafe

Nonprofit restaurant FoCo Cafe is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 pm to help prepare meals to be delivered to food-insecure families.

FoCo Cafe works to provide those in need from home-bound older adults to homeless youth prepared meals regardless of monetary means. However, operations at FoCo Cafe are made possible through donations of materials, financial support, and time.

The cafe’s doors are open to anyone interested in joining their community. Additionally, they provide a free lunch to those volunteering but ask for a dignified exchange of the meal for an hour’s work such as washing dishes, mopping floors, or weeding their gardens.

Furthermore, volunteers may also sign up to help out working in the kitchen and dining area. Duties for these areas include prepping food, cooking, servicing the counter, cleaning tables, and conducting maintenance work. Currently, there is a total of four paid employees working at the FoCo Cafe in addition to volunteers.

Prospective volunteers are encouraged to schedule their shifts prior to arriving due to limited space. Anyone volunteering at FoCo Cafe is required to be 16 years of age or be accompanied by an adult.

For more information regarding FoCo Cafe or to volunteer, visit: https://www.fococafe.org/volunteer/