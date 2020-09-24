Weld County Accepting Applications for New Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee

Weld County is currently seeking seven individuals to serve on a brand-new advisory committee titled the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee to review community improvement project applications from municipalities and the county.

The new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Committee will be made up of representatives from the housing, nonprofit, and business sectors representing low- and moderate-income persons as well as individuals from municipalities participating in the CDBG program. The committee will also work to make recommendations to the board regarding community development issues and allocations of funds for proposed CDBG projects.

The committee will serve as a review body to counsel, advising, and deliberating with the staff of CDBG about the Consolidated Plan to secure funding through an entitlement allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The anticipated time the committee will serve will be six hours divided between two meetings per year.

An entitlement allocation is given to counties that are urban, which means they have a population of 200,000 or more. Weld County currently has over 300,000 residents and is expected to receive an allocation in early 2021 at an annual estimated entitlement of approximately $1 million.

The county secured Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) with 25 of its municipalities to meet the threshold required to receive Entitlement funds from CDBG in June of this year. The funds will be utilized to implement community improvement projects including water systems, streets, community centers, food banks, shelters, health clinics and they will also allocate program funds.

The deadline to apply to serve on the CDBG committee is Sunday, October 4.

For more information regarding the CDBG program, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/government/cdbg_weld_county or to apply to serve on the CDBG Advisory Committee, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/government/boards_and_commissions/current_openings