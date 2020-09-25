Letter to the Editor: Support for John Hickenlooper

Chelsea Boyd

In the midst of a pandemic, public schools in Colorado are without PPE, safe disinfecting solutions, and more supplies needed to keep students and teachers safe.

Cory Gardner’s refusal to stand up to Senate Republicans and the Trump administration is putting the lives of educators and students at risk. Gardner was elected to be a leader for the people of Colorado, but he has time and time again shown us that is not who he is.

Gardner is much more comfortable deferring to Trump and corporate interests than he is in leading for everyday Coloradans. As Mayor of Denver and later Governor of Colorado, John Hickenlooper has proven himself a champion for educators, students, and public schools.

Hickenlooper will invest in public education to make sure its promise of being the great equalizer is fulfilled. Our problems are big and the fights ahead are many – we need a Senator that will stand tall for Coloradans in the face of partisan pressure.

I’m voting for John because he has led us through a rock and a hard place before and we came out on the other side better because of it.