Weld County Seeks Public Input for Community Development Block Grant Program

Weld County is encouraging residents to take Citizen Needs Survey online to help communities identify improvement projects through the county’s Community Development Block Grant program.

The survey will ask residents to identify needs they see in the community as well as their own lives regarding housing and public improvements from street lighting and water systems and drainage problems to public services such as transportation and access to services for older adults.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Manager Don Sandoval will take needs identified to meetings and discuss what improvements need to be made prior to municipalities applying for program funding on Sunday, November 1.

“This survey allows the CDBG program manager to assess what needs are identified within communities by the residents in those communities,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman.

Furthermore, the survey is part of a new section being added to the Weld County Government’s website for the CDBG program. Additionally, the new section details what the CDBG program is in its entirety, including its goals, program resources, grant information and extra information on the other CDBG plans.

“This is going to be a great program for helping improve our communities and the lives of our residents,” said Weld County CDBG Program Manager Don Sandoval. “The information provided on the county’s website will serve as an educational tool to ensure residents have a voice in the program and its outcomes,” Don said.

For more information regarding the Weld County’s CDBG program including where to take the Citizen Needs Survey, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/government/cdbg_weld_county