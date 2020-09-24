Weld County Telephone Town Halls to Provide Updates to Residents Through November

The county’s first Telephone Town Hall was held in May followed by the second in June. Roughly 8,000 people participated in the first and second phone calls.

“The board has information and updates for residents and businesses alike,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “From the emergency response to the business recovery fund, we think residents will find the call informative,” Mike said.

Topics for the September Telephone Town Hall include an update on the Office of Emergency Management role in the COVID-19 response in addition to an update on the Health Department. Additionally, Commissioners will speak on the Weld Recovery Fund designed to provide assistance to Weld County businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.

Vendor Vekeo is providing the telephone town hall service and will initiate calls to Weld County residents prior to the event on Monday. Vekeo will access phone numbers from a list of registered voters in Weld County and will randomly select 52,000 phone numbers.

The next telephone town halls are set to take place Monday, September 21 at 5 pm, Monday, October 19 at 5 pm and Monday, November 16 at 5 pm. All county residents are encouraged and invited to call in and participate.

For more information regarding the Weld County telephone town halls, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/departments/commissioners/public_meetings/commissioner_town_hall_meetings or call 887-229-8493 and enter code 119533