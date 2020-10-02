Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce to Hold Networking and Educational Breakfast Meeting

October 2, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
Banner for the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Networking and Educational Breakfast Meeting. Photo courtesy of the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce will host a networking & educational breakfast meeting Tuesday, October 6 at 7:30 am to inform the community about updates and recent developments from the local sheriff’s office.
The meeting will be held through the online communications technology Zoom with all members of the community encouraged to join. The meeting will feature guest speaker Sheriff Justin E Smith with the Larimer County Sheriff’s office.
Those interested in joining the meeting may do so by typing in the meeting ID 846 7810 3871 or dialing by location at +1 346 248 7799.
For more information regarding the Networking and Educational Breakfast Meeting, including where to join the Zoom meeting, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84678103871

