Wellington Main Street Receives Statewide Honor

At the 2021 Colorado Main Street Summit held on November 5, Colorado Main Street managers from across the state elected a Main Street community and manager of the year. This year, the honor went to Wellington CO Main Street and its Executive Director, Kallie Cooper.

“This award recognizes an individual and organization with outstanding leadership contributions to a local Main Street organization. Ms. Cooper has embraced the Main Street 4 Point Approach since taking the helm in late 2019, and, as a tireless champion for her community, moved the program up from designated to candidate level in late 2020. Kallie has collaborated with other organizations and the Town to cross-promote the business community while advancing economic development opportunities. In addition, she provides guidance to her peers across the state, particularly in the area of marketing. In fact, her leadership skills were recognized by the BizWest 40 Under Forty Award earlier this year. Her love for Wellington is demonstrated through her commitment, energy, passion, and vision of giving back to the community,” said Gayle Langley, Main Street Coordinator with the Department of Local Affairs.

The Wellington Main Street Program made a significant impact on the Wellington community in 2021, helping the Town of Wellington secure over $719,000 in grants funds through the Revitalizing Main Street Grant. Grants will fund solar-powered pedestrian lighting, new downtown benches and tables, dog waste stations, and the Main Street: Open for Business Façade and Energy Efficiency Improvement Grant, distributed as small grants for local business improvements.

“We are proud of the achievements of our Wellington Main Street Program and the Executive Director, Kallie Cooper, for being named ‘Manager of the Year.’ The Town is a proud partner in supporting the vision of creating a vibrant downtown to help boost our local economy. Thank you to their Board of Directors and all the numerous volunteers who support the program by volunteering at events and local clean-up days; we couldn’t do it without you!” shares Wellington’s Mayor, Troy Hamman.

The Wellington Main Street Program aims to aid local businesses through on-the-ground technical assistance such as district-wide marketing, community events, aligning capital resources, reducing regulatory hurdles, and maintaining commercial space inventory. The program partners with other community organizations to support small businesses and create a vibrant downtown for the entire community to enjoy.

“Wellington has the best community spirit. It is resilient in the face of obstacles, and I am honored to have the support of our Town Trustees and staff, our small businesses, and the volunteers that do the work of building an amazing community. We can do so much because of our partnerships and because of the passionate people that truly love Wellington,” said Kallie Cooper, Executive Director. Wellington Main Street Board of Directors include Anita Hardy, Sarah Braun, Bryan Thomas, Megan Larson, Gary Green, Emma Hanson, Tracey Jensen, Erin Ramler, Nic Redavid, and Curtis Smelker.

For more information about the Main Street program and its projects, visit their website wellingtonmainstreet.org or follow them on Instagram and Facebook (@WellingtonMainStreet).

