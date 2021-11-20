Five Ways of Giving This Holiday Season

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

‘Tis the season – make time for saying ‘thanks’, giving back, and spreading joy! Here are five easy ways to give this holiday season.

Give on ‘Giving Tuesday.’ November 30, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is Giving Tuesday, a day when everyone can do something to support good causes that mean most to them. This could be a donation of time, money, or goods and can go towards any organization or cause that is meaningful to you.

Participate in Colorado Gives Day. Tuesday, December 7, is Colorado Gives Day, a day set aside for giving to nonprofit organizations. However, you can easily donate to your favorite Colorado nonprofit any day through coloradogives.org, a hub for participating nonprofits. If the nonprofit you are looking for isn’t listed, visit their website, as it is likely, they have a way to donate directly.

Donate to a food or clothing drive. Check your local schools, community centers, or organizations to learn who is collecting food or clothing this holiday season. Additionally, you can reach out to food banks, homeless shelters, or senior centers and see if they need help or donations. They also need volunteers to organize the donations and prepare the food.

Shop local. Participate in Black Friday or Small Business Saturday. Not only are there great sales, but local businesses need your support. Attend craft fairs and markets to support local artisans. Stop at a restaurant while you are out. Buy gift cards for local businesses. Support your community by keeping spending local.

Give by simply showing up and supporting the community. Whatever community you are a part of, there are events this holiday season. So show up, give to friends and family. As we enter this second winter of ‘not yet normal,’ everyone could use a little extra love this holiday season. A smile, friendly hello, or conversation with a kind stranger can go a long way towards brightening someone’s day.

Whatever your circumstance, there are opportunities to give and spread joy this holiday season. Do it. It feels good!



