Wellington Recreation Announces Open Registration for New Activities

Wellington Recreation has announced that registration is now open for a multitude of activities to provide youth and adults within the community a variety of recreational activities.

Among the activities now open for registration include Coed Adult Outdoor Volleyball, Adult Open Cornhole and Baseball for grades 4, 5/6, and 7/8. Coed Adult Outdoor Volleyball will take place on the North Feild outfield at Wellington Community Park.

Teams will play six on six with three females on the court for each team at all times playing three sets to 21 in a 55 minute time period. Additionally, registration for each team will be limited to 16 players for a minimum of six teams. Registration for Coed Adult Outdoor Volleyball is $310 per team.

Those interested in participating in Adult Open Cornhole are required to be 18 years or older and have the option of playing on coed teams, with two males or with two females. Games will consist of two teams playing to at least 21 points or 30 minutes. Additionally, registration is $100 per team and is limited to 20 teams with a minimum of 10.

Baseball will be advanced and recreational, with registration based on the grade the participant is in which varies registrations fees. Furthermore, if enough players register, there will be two levels.