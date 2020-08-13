Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists and field staff will host a Zoom webinar Tuesday, August 18 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm online to receive public feedback from landowners and hunters regarding its proposed Herd Management Plan revisions for deer on the northeast plains.

The webinar will provide a platform for participants to ask biologists and field staff questions or solicit comments on the proposed plans. Additionally, Northeast plains deer hunters and landowners who reside in Adams, Morgan, Philips, Logan, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma Counties are specifically encouraged to participate while members of the public interested in deer management are also welcome to join.

Deer are guided by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Herd Management Plan (HMP) in data analysis units through establishing an objective for the population as well as the desired sex ratio. Furthermore, HMPs are updated every ten years.

The response plan directs the agency to implement stratagies for management in order to reduce prevalence if a herd exceeds the threshold of greater than five percent. The proposed objectives for management aim to balance the biological capabilities of the herd with the public’s demand for wildlife recreational activities.

Prospective participants are required to register for the ZOOM webinar in order to participate. Also, the meeting will be simulcast on Facebook Live through the CPW’s statewide account.

To learn more about the three herd management plans in advance of the Aug. 18 Zoom webinar, please click here