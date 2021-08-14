Wellington Senior Center Awarded a Grant for a Fifteen-Passenger Bus

The Wellington Senior Resource Center is open and offering valuable service to the community after a year of limited service due to COVID-19. The center is championed by wonderful volunteers who served over 2,132 hours in 2019. Seeking to create a welcoming and helpful space for the community’s seniors, Director Dorothy McClure shared, “The Wellington Senior Center provides vital support to area seniors by providing a gathering place to share a healthy meal with friends; a friendly place to obtain useful information regarding senior issues; and stimulating fun and educational outings.”

The Wellington Senior Resource Center was recently awarded a grant for up to $65,000 from the Larimer County Office on Aging. This grant is for the purchase of a new 15 passenger bus to transport seniors as needed. Transportation is available within a 15-mile radius of Wellington. Seniors may schedule the pickup of groceries, mail, and prescriptions as well as to Fort Collins for medical appointments and Covid-vaccines.

The center is staffed by volunteers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. through around 1 p.m. Lunch is served at Noon. Reservations can be made 1 day in advance by calling (970) 472-9630. Arrangements can also be made for home-delivered meals by phone at (970) 472-9630.

For more information on the Senior Center, visit http://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov.