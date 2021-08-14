Lifelong Generativity — 92-Year Old Artist Don Vogl

Angelina Hunter | NorthFortyNews.com

How does one do justice to the life of an artist whose gift was revealed at age 5 and who has continued to bring forth beautiful treasures for almost a century? Writing about such a gifted and prolific human being is a daunting task. When asked his secret, Don responded — “an unquenchable curiosity” fuels his imagination.

Don shared that he started drawing at 5 years old and by 10, he was doing watercolor copies of images on calendars of landscapes, still lifes, figures, and animals. Encouraged by some of his teachers who recognized his considerable talent, in high school, Don took a correspondence course in fine art. And in 1946, at 17, he went to Cleveland, Ohio for a summer scholarship at the Cleveland School of Art. After serving in Korea, Don attended the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago on the G. I. Bill.

When his daughter went to France to teach English, Don visited her, first making ink drawings and later making paintings of the buildings and scenery he saw while there. And how many dads can say they joined their son in the Peace Corps for a month — traveling to Namibia, Don did all the driving in that exotic setting. Five of Don’s six children live in Fort Collins.

With a long teaching career that began in 1958, Don worked as an Associate Professor of Art at the University of Notre Dame teaching painting and printmaking for 31 years.

Don is an award-winning artist, whose talents are not limited to paintings but include ceramics, collage, pen and ink, and wood. His subject matter ranges from abstract, to spiritual, to natural scenes, many inspired from his extensive international travels.

In describing part of what inspires him, Don shared the following:

“The idea of flight or floating and an association with birds and music is the mindset I want to be in. Angels and nymphs take on the elements of air and sky. These amorphous figures live in both worlds — if only we could do likewise.”

In light of National Senior Citizens Day, join us as we honor Artist Don Vogl with a Reception:

Saturday, August 21, 1 pm to 3 pm

Sanderosa Art Gallery

3101 Kintzley Court

(Look for the big white Statue of Liberty on the right driving north on 54G.)

Laporte, CO

To see all Don’s paintings, visit his website at:www.donvogl.co