Wellington’s 2021 Veterans Day Celebration of Epic Proportions

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Old Colorado Brewing Company, The BBQ Love Shack, and American Legion Wellington Post 176, alongside Qualified Listeners, Romans Warrior Foundation, and a whole slew of volunteers, are partnering to bring Wellington its biggest ever Veterans Day Celebration Event.

November 10 – 14, 2021,’ The Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance’ will be in Wellington, set up near the corner of 1st and Cleveland Ave., near 3700 W. Cleveland Ave. The names on this Wall come from the Global War on Terror, victims, and heroes, who lost their lives on 9/11, and the military called to duty and paid the ultimate price.

“The Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance is a traveling memorial to honor those who have perished at the hands of terror. This is a Memorial of Healing that has truly saved lives hanging on the brink of tragedy, often, battling a war unseen to many. The magnitude and impact knowing our brothers and sisters are not forgotten is an emotionally charged experience that is indescribably by mere words and must truly be felt,” describes the Romans Warrior Foundation, the organization that cares for the Wall.

All donations to support this event and cause are accepted through donation jars and PayPal and split equally between the two nonprofits bringing this Wall to Wellington, Qualified Listeners, and the Romans Warrior Foundation. Additionally, they are looking for Veterans and First Responder volunteers to provide 24hr security for the Wall while it is in town and have a sign-up genius at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B094EAFA62FA7FF2-gwot.

Qualified Listeners is a volunteer-run Veteran and Family Resource hub providing various services and connections to Veterans and their families. They serve Colorado and Wyoming, and you can learn more about their services by visiting qualifiedlisteners.org.

There will be events happening Wednesday through Sunday while the Wall is in town. The Opening Ceremony is 1 pm on Wednesday, November 10, with a cake cutting for the Marine Corps Birthday scheduled for 5:30p. Veterans Day starts with a Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance at 8 am, military flyover during the day, Roll calls and Taps are at 5:30 pm, and Chili Cookoff starts at 6:30 pm. The event is free, and donations are appreciated. The Wall remains on display and opens with a presentation Friday through Sunday at 8:00 am. On Sunday, there will be a pancake breakfast and a closing ceremony scheduled for 2 pm.

Keep an eye out for four F-16’s buzzing around downtown Wellington for a military flyover on Veterans Day! Follow ‘Wellington’s Veterans Day Celebration’ on Facebook for updates on the timing of the flyovers and other event details still unfolding. You can also contact Old Colorado Brewing Company or the BBQ Love Shack directly for updates.

The Town of Wellington is holding its 3rd Annual Veterans Day Celebration on November 6, 2021. It kicks off with a free pancake breakfast at the Leeper Center starting at 9 am, prepared by Papa’s Table. There will be music, the Mayor’s welcome, a gift from the Town Trustees, and a Wreath presentation with American Legion Wellington Post 176. Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn will host the Annual Veteran’s Coffee Social starting at 11:30 am. The Wreath will be displayed from 11:30 am to dusk, November 6 at Centennial Park.

With a week’s worth of events around town, there is plenty of opportunities for participating in the Wellington Veterans Day celebration. While in town, share a huge thanks to all those working hard to make this year’s event extra special for our Veterans.

For more information, follow the event page at https://en-gb.facebook.com/events/old-colorado-brewing-company/american-legion-wellington-post-176s-event/529766908084985/, email info@oldcoloradobrewing.com, or call (970) 420-8913.

