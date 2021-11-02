Angelina Hunter | northfortynews.com

Worried about supply chain distribution this year for your holiday gifts?

Save the date for a fun family outing: Saturday, November 6, 11 am to 5 pm for Sanderosa Art Gallery’s Holiday Open House where you’ll find beautiful creations of artists who are your Northern Colorado neighbors.

Free fun food and two unusual artists will be on hand to entertain both kids and adults — Mr. Soles, a balloon artist, and Nichelle who works her SILX magic in weaving beautiful non-metallic colors into your hair.

Sanderosa is all about our local artists and Owner Nancy Sander provides display space for their work at a very reasonable monthly fee with no commission on the sale of their artwork and new artists are welcome. Nancy also offers Giclée (zhee-clay) high quality digital prints, exact reproductions of original art on archival paper/canvas, art restoration, frame repairs, sizing and many additional services.

Throughout all of Northern Colorado, you’ve never seen anything like this — the work of over 100 local artists — museum-quality pieces at surprisingly affordable prices, displayed in plenty of space.

Come join us on Saturday, November 6, when many displaying artists will be on hand to discuss their process and their inspiration. You’ll find holiday decorations, cards, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture, wall hangings, rustic looking artistic pieces, unique musical instruments made into exquisite artwork, and much more.

Sanderosa Art Gallery

3101 Kintzley Court

(driving north on 54G look for the Statue of Liberty on the right)

Laporte, CO 80535

707-218-0211

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm

Holiday Open House: Saturday, November 6, 11 am to 5 pm

