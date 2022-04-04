Wellington’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, April 16

Ready, set, egg hunt! Grab a basket and join the Community Activities Commission on April 16, 2022, at Wellington Community Park (8760 Buffalo Creek Parkway, Wellington, CO 80549).

Before being set loose, kids are separated into age-appropriate groups to collect over 4,000 treasure-filled eggs. Hop around with the Easter Bunny and snap your favorite family picture yet.

The Wellington Egg Hunt will kick off at 1 p.m. but come early to enjoy the festivities including a coffee truck. Kids of all ages and abilities are welcome and intentionally included in this fun celebration.