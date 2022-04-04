Opportunity for Girls Interested in Learning More About Civic Engagement

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), specifically ALA Unit 4 in Fort Collins and ALA Unit 1879 out of CSU, are proud to begin their recruitment efforts for ALA Colorado Girls State. This year, the Colorado Girls State program will take place from June 4 to June 9, 2022, at the University of Northern Colorado.

Colorado Girls State is a civic engagement program for young women between their junior and senior high school years. Participants assume the role of delegates in a mock legislative session of the Colorado General Assembly. Delegates can learn about the state legislative process from a nonpartisan staff dedicated to helping young women develop themselves as leaders, public servants, and engaged citizens. In addition to legislative sessions, delegates learn about and run for local, county, and state-level elected positions in mock elections. Participants gain invaluable skills and lifelong friendships through their campaign speeches, legislative debates, opportunities to listen to respected and bipartisan panels of guest speakers, and bonding activities such as a self-defense course, talent show, and ice cream social.

As an organization dedicated to serving veterans and their families, children, and communities, the American Legion Auxiliary is proud to provide this outstanding educational opportunity for young women that instills the fundamental ideals and principles of American government and civic engagement. The Colorado Girls State program is offered to qualified girls free of charge, as local ALA units sponsor delegates by covering the costs of lodging and meals for the duration of the program. To learn more about applying for this exceptional opportunity and being sponsored by Unit 4 or Unit 1879, please call Patty Bishop at (515) 314-7534 or email pabishop730@gmail.com or Debra Herrick at (970) 222-1324.