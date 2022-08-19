Wellington’s Food Bank Reaps the Benefits from Fund Raiser

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Wellington Food Bank would like to thank the Spargetoberfest Foundation for hosting the first annual Food Truck Rally that benefits the Wellington Food Bank. Each entry ticket went into a drawing and attendees got one free beverage with a donation of 3 non-perishable food items. Sparge Brewing and the following vendors Scooge Maki, MAKO, Slurpz, Marchio’s Grill, The Cakery. Kona Ice donated $1025.00; Face Painter “Ashley MacDonald” donated all her tips. Cash donated at the entrance raised $780.00. Non-perishable food collected was about 2,000 cans. Volunteers at the Truck Rally were Spargetoberfest Foundation Board, Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club, Wellington American Legion and Wellington Food Bank. The next fundraiser will be Spargetoberfest 2nd 5K and Family Festival Saturday, September 17th @ 9:00.

The Spargetoberfest Foundation organizes these fund-raising events. The first Food Truck Rally benefited the food bank. The second was the Fundi Bike & Music Festival on Aug 6, 2022. Upcoming events include a 5K Sept 17, 2022, which will benefit Wellington American Legion, the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis, and the Wellington food bank.