What is Happening Around Northern Colorado for 4th of July?

Here’s a topline list of July 4 events throughout Northern Colorado. But be sure to also check for events in your local community, as there are also businesses and organizations putting on events.

Greeley

Greeley is having a parade on July 3 and Fireworks on July 4.

The Greeley Stampede Independence Day parade is a traditional event that brings families back year after year. The parade showcases over 120 entries and attracts tens of thousands of eager spectators. Floats, bands and equestrian entries from all over Colorado and many surrounding states come together to celebrate our Nation’s Independence and Colorado’s Western heritage. The parade runs north along historic 10th Avenue starting amidst the beautiful University of Northern Colorado campus at 19th Street and ending on 5th Street beyond historic Lincoln Park. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. sharp on Saturday, July 3rd and will be led by this year’s Grand Marshals.

The fireworks on July 4th, 2020 will begin at approximately 9:30pm, weather dependent and will go on for approximately 20 minutes. The Greeley Stampede is asking community members to watch from a distance. The fireworks are visible from up to 10 miles away from the park, so there are a number of options around the Greeley area to view the show.

There will be no organized activities or amenities in the park this year. If people do choose to come to Island Grove Park, they are encouraged to practice social distancing between groups and follow the City of Greeley’s park rules.

To make the fireworks show experience even better, they have partnered with BIG 97.9 to sync patriotic music on the radio during the show. To listen to the custom soundtrack, tune into BIG 97.9 on the radio or on the iHeart app before the show starts.

In addition to the customized soundtrack, 9News will be livestreaming the fireworks for those who are unable to make it to Greeley or prefer to watch the show from the comfort of their home. The livestream will be available on the 9News Facebook page as well as their YouTube Channel, 9News.com and apps.

Berthoud

For the second time in 130 years, the town of Berthoud is holding a formal Fourth of July fireworks display — this time on July 3, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. There are a number of activities at Begin Park Athletic Complex, at the corner of Spartan Avenue and 10th Street, including music, a kids’ zone, children’s parade, games and food trucks. Fireworks at 9 p.m. berthoud.org

Loveland and Fort Collins

Loveland and Fort Collins are joining forces for Loveland’s “drive-in” Fourth of July show at the Ranch Events Complex, following a similarly successful run in 2020..

The Fireworks show will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. and conclude around 9:35 p.m. Onsite snack trucks will be available with options for purchase, and patriotic music will be played by Big Rob on local radio station 96.1 KISSFM to accompany the show and provide the full drive-in experience.

Entry to the fireworks viewing at the Ranch is free and gates at the south entrance will open for vehicle entry at 6 p.m. This year, close to 4,000 parking spaces will be available at the Ranch Events Complex, and partners from last year’s event are helping make adjacent properties available as alternate viewing locations. Patrons are encouraged to visit parking lots outside of the Ranch first, as wait times for entry and exit will be significantly less. lovgov.org

Fort Collins

Old-Fashioned Fourth Of July At The 1879 Avery House

Sunday, July 4, 2021, Celebrate an old-fashioned Fourth of July at the 1879 Avery House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 328 W. Mountain Ave. Admission is free and offers fun for all ages. This event is a great 4th of July activity for the family as there is no city parade this year! Featuring music by the McDaileys and Capo Zero featuring members of The Bluegrass Patriots.

Enjoy listening to music, play old-fashioned games such as croquet, pin the tail on the donkey, and bean bag toss; make crafts. Enjoy the on-site food trucks. Make plans now to come and celebrate!

Old-Fashioned 4th of July at the Avery House is produced in cooperation with the City of Fort Collins. The address is 328 W. Mountain Ave.

For more information, email info@poudrelandmarks.org, call (970) 221-0533, or visit poudrelandmarks.org.

Red Feather

Red Feather Lakes is holding their celebration on July 3.

Here is the line-up for this year’s event:

8:30 am, Kid’s Fishing Contest

9 am -4 pm, Craft and Artisan Fair includes Mountain Gals Baked goods

11 am – 1 pm, BBQ Lunch at the Community Association Pavilion Morning Star Church

2 pm, Parade on Main Street

3 pm, Reading of the names on the Veterans Memorial at the Community Park

Dusk, Firework Lake Hiawatha.

Wellington

The Community Activities Commission (CAC) presents with excitement the Annual Fourth of July Celebration in the Town of Wellington on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Join from 10-11 a.m. for the Fourth of July Parade on Cleveland Avenue from 1st Street to 5th Street.

Festival and Car Show will occur at Wellington Community Park from 11 a.m. -6 p.m. with vendor booths, bounce houses, family games, food, and drinks. The Car Show will also be held at Wellington Community Park beginning at 11 a.m. with award presentations at 2 p.m. Vehicle registration will be available on the CAC webpage.

End the evening with a wonderful firework display located off 6th Street between Wilson and Washington (by Eyestone Elementary and Wellington Middle School). An AV presentation will begin at 9:15 p.m. with fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

Estes Park

On July 4th spend the afternoon enjoying hiking, bike riding, paddle boating, miniature golf or check out the Coolest Car Show. More than 100 vehicles, from “Steam-to-Electric” will be displayed at the Estes Park Events Complex, located at the Fairgrounds at Stanley Park. Along with steam and electric cars, other street rods, stock cars, muscle cars, sports cars, vintage, and classic cars will be on display.

At 7 p.m., the Estes Village Band tunes up for its annual patriotic concert featuring the works of John Philip Sousa and others. The concert is free to attend and will be held at the Performance Park Amphitheater, at the west end of downtown.

The Big Bang Concert is everything you are looking for in one location! A view of the fireworks along with music, food, local craft beer, and wine at the Estes Park Fairgrounds in the Grandstands.

The Fireworks Show (likely occurring if COVID restrictions continue to decrease and wildfires are not a threat) starts at 9:30 pm over Lake Estes! You won’t want to miss one of Colorado’s most glorious fireworks displays! Find a grassy spot at Stanley Park, along the Lake Estes Trail or on your favorite mountainside to join in this annual tradition of national pride.

Timnath

Timnath is having a 4th of July celebration at Trinidad Historic Main Street and Timnath Reservoir Park from 7:30p to 10:30p. The Town will celebrate Independence Day with a Drive-In 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at the Timnath Reservoir.

Windsor

Windsor is having a celebration at Boardwalk Park, and will have fireworks at 9:15 pm. There will be closures to trails and boating in preparation for the event.