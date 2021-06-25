Property Tax Relief for Cameron Peak Fire Victims

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey announces property tax relief for property owners affected by the Cameron Peak Fire. Property owners that lost structures and homes as a result of the Cameron Peak Fire are receiving reimbursement or credits on their property taxes that are due in 2021. Colorado legislators provided for the tax relief through money recently allocated by HB14- 1101.

“As a resident of Larimer County myself, I am grateful for the help being provided to property owners that experienced great loss during the Cameron Peak Fire. I am honored to be a part of this relief effort; the result of a combined concern on the part of both State and local government to help Larimer County property owners who lost so much,” Josey said. The property taxes were reduced when structures and homes were either damaged or lost to the fire.

Affected property owners are being notified by a letter from Josey while new tax statements are being provided to the owners detailing the reduced amounts due later this year. Treasurer Josey has extended the date property taxes are due for these property owners, allowing them time to remit payment without the added expense of delinquent interest due.

Any questions regarding this tax relief effort can be directed to Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey at 970-498-7027.