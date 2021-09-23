What to Expect During Your Home Remodel

Adrian Jones | FRAMEWORKS Inspired Homes

With new home prices on the rise, remodeling your current home may be the better option. Creating a space that’s functional and fits your current needs and lifestyle can have a profound positive affect on your life. Once the remodel is completed, you may find that you and your family really enjoy being at home. But getting to that point is a process and here are a few things to consider before your remodeling project begins.

Before proceeding, make a plan. You may be without your kitchen, bathroom, living room or bedroom for an extended period so address how you will handle the temporary loss of use of that space while the work proceeds.

Expect delays and unexpected changes. Until the work begins it’s impossible to know what’s hiding in your walls and there are always surprises. It might be that a HVAC duct has to be relocated or less-than-perfect work done previously needs to be brought up to code before it can pass inspection. And with the surge in home remodeling brought about by “stay-at-home” low inventory and shipping delays are common right now.

Remodeling is messy! Even with barrier protection, demolition and drywall are often the dirtiest aspects of the job. A good contractor keeps the job site as clean as possible and brings in professional construction cleaners to ensure that it’s squeaky clean before turning it over to you.

Knowing upfront what the work will cost. Some contractors work with a “cost plus” contract which can lead to a job far outpacing your original budget. Look for a “fixed price contract” before beginning your home remodeling and you’ll know what to expect.

Adrian Jones, Owner & Timber Framer, in the business of constructing beautiful and functional structures, and remodeling jobs, continues to embrace and enjoy new building challenges. He has built the culture, teams and systems to successfully meet the vision and unique building needs of his clients. To find out more, visit at: 3 Old Town Square or at: Frameworkstimber.com