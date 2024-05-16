Windsor Celebrates National Public Works Week, Hosts Touch-A-Truck Event May 24

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Town of Windsor is celebrating National Public Works Week 2024 alongside the American Public Works Association (APWA) from May 19 through May 25. The town is hosting its annual Touch-A-Truck Event on Thursday, May 23 at the Public Works facility from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 922 N. 15th St.

At the event, kids will have the opportunity to touch construction equipment, sit in the driver’s seat and honk the horn. Public works staff will teach attendees the importance of the vehicles and how they are used to maintain the town daily. The event is free to attend, and there will be complimentary Italian ice treats. The first two and a half hours of the event, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., is sensory-friendly and will be free of horns, sirens and flashing lights.

The theme of this year’s National Public Works Week is “Advancing Quality of Life for All.” The theme highlights how public works contributes to advancing and enhancing quality of life, no matter where. Public works professionals provide essential services that lead to healthier, happier and more vibrant communities.

Public works professionals help keep Windsor’s community strong by providing infrastructure services in transportation, water wastewater and stormwater treatment, town facilities, parks, emergency management and first response, and right-of-way management. The quiet work that Windsor’s Public Works staff does every day is what helps make Windsor an ideal place to live, work and play.

To learn more about Windsor’s Public Services, visit windsorgov.com/PublicWorks.