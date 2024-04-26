Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture to Host Kids to Park Day on May 19

WINDSOR, Colo. – Looking for an activity to kick off summer with your kids and family? Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture will host Kids to Park Day on Sunday, May 19, from noon to 3 p.m. at Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Dr.

This event is part of the National Park Trust’s Kids to Parks Day initiative, aimed at connecting children and families with their local, state and national parks. Through thousands of park events nationwide, Kids to Parks Day promotes discovery, exploration and appreciation for the great outdoors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of discovery through Eastman Park, where they can fill their park passports and engage in a variety of hands-on learning activities. From biking to fishing, and even learning about local wildlife, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re so excited to host Windsor’s first-ever Kids to Park Day,” said Lexie Spykstra, Recreation Coordinator. “It’s an excellent opportunity for families to come together, enjoy nature and create unforgettable memories. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this special day!”

For more information about Kids to Park Day, visit parktrust.org/kids-to-parks- day/.

To learn more about Windsor, Parks, Recreation & Culture, visit recreationliveshere.com.