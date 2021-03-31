Year-Long Campaign Launched to Protect and Aid Children

ChildSafe Colorado will launch a year-long campaign, Make It Stop, Colorado, Thursday, April 1, to recognize its 35th anniversary of service to the region and provide tools, guidance, and connections to end childhood abuse and neglect.

A dedicated website provides insight through checklists, scripts, and an interactive and comprehensive continuum of care to help connect the community to all possible resources to support families every step of the way. April is also National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

“We are attempting to address everything you need to know if you are concerned about a child in your life,” said Carol Bennis, Executive Director of ChildSafe Colorado. “From the signs/symptoms to recognize in a child who has been hurt and how to begin a conversation with that child, how to prevent your child from becoming a victim, to how to report suspected abuse/neglect,” Carol said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) study in 1995 that determined that childhood trauma is the root cause of almost everything communities struggle to address, including teen suicide, self-harm, depression, anxiety, sexual violence, homelessness, domestic violence, and chronic unemployment. The CDC continues to monitor the effects of childhood trauma as a major childhood health concern and source of many ongoing adverse consequences.

The campaign additionally consists of radio and television PSAs, outdoor advertising, print ads, and an extensive outreach campaign with materials available to schools, physician offices, and churches.

“Reporting is a struggle for many people – they worry about what will happen if they are wrong,” said Carol. “We want to demonstrate that there is no reason for a concerned member of our community to not respond to a dire situation,” Carol said.

For more information regarding the Make It Stop Colorado Campaign, including more about how and what to do to stop child abuse and neglect, visit: www.makeitstop.co