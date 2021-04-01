Local Author Writes a Sweet Intergenerational Book

In a culture where age segregation is all too common, comes a refreshing story of a centenarian who befriends an ailing 10-year old. We won’t tell you more because we recommend that you give this award-winning book a read:

The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride

2018 Maxy Awards “Book of the Year”

2018 American Fiction Awards “Best New Fiction, Award Finalist”

Amazon Bestseller-Coming of Age Fiction

“IndieReader Approved”

Long before The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride began winning awards and hitting the Amazon bestseller list, Fort Collins author Joe Siple was busy at his computer, developing his writing voice. After seventeen long years of rejection and growth, his fictional characters Murray, Jason, and Tiegan propelled him to bestseller status. Joe sees his writing as a tool for making the world a better and more loving place — and we’re all for that!

We highly recommend this book and its sequel:

The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride

Publication date: May 17, 2018 235 pages

Price: Hardcover: $20.95 Paperback: $13.99

joesiple.com