Benefit Concert will Provide Relief for Marshall Fire Disaster Survivors

Ticket proceeds from the Boulder Fire Recovery Benefit Concert will go directly towards community organizations providing relief for impacted Coloradans

Recently, Governor Jared Polis joined AEG Presents chairman emeritus Chuck Morris, Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez, and Nathaniel Rateliff of Colorado-based band The Night Sweats to announce the Boulder Fire Recovery Benefit Concert to support disaster survivors of the Marshall Fire. The pre-recorded concert will go live online for virtual audiences on Monday, February 28 at 7 pm MT with performances from more than a dozen Colorado-based artists and popular national musical acts.

The Marshall Fire broke out on December 30, 2021, destroying more than 1,000 homes, damaging numerous businesses, and has been recorded as the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history. In the month since the disaster, the Polis-Primavera administration has worked hand-in-hand with local organizations, state and federal agencies to provide much-needed relief for impacted individuals and families as they navigate the process of filing insurance claims, accessing unemployment assistance, and getting tax relief.

“Music itself can be healing, and the funds raised by this event will go a long way toward helping Coloradans impacted by the Marshall Fire to rebuild their lives and communities,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re thrilled to be partnering together with AEG, Community Foundation Boulder County, and Colorado creatives whose talents serve as a powerful balm during a difficult time. If you’re able to donate to help our friends and neighbors who need our support now more than ever, this is a great opportunity to pay it forward while enjoying your favorite bands.”

Headlining sponsors of the benefit concert include MDC/Richmond American Foundation, contributing $250,000, Amazon contributed $50,000, the Tuchman Family Foundation contributed $50,000, and the Colorado Lottery signed on for $10,000.

Tickets can be purchased at marshallfirebenefit.veeps.com.

“I want to thank Governor Polis and all of the sponsors, from corporations to nonprofits, for ensuring countless people can support the Boulder community with every penny going towards victims of the fires. The power of Colorado’s music community to band together and lend their talents for free makes me proud to be in the music business,” said Chairman Emeritus of AEG Chuck Morris.

Where federal benefits have left gaps in funding for some impacted community members, organizations like the Community Foundation Boulder County have raised over $27 million and allocated $7 million in direct financial assistance for over 90% of households that were damaged or destroyed. The Foundation’s CEO Tatiana Hernandez joined the Governor to discuss how these funds will be used to improve the lives of survivors and announced two grants to support mental health needs. The Impact on Education will ensure additional behavioral health advocates are available at the most fire-affected schools in the Boulder Valley School District, and a second grant to Boulder Jewish Family Services will provide crisis counseling to anyone who needs it in individual and group settings, with trauma-informed practices.

“While our vision to rebuild remains steadfast, there are many steps we need to take together. We’re grateful for the tens of thousands of donors to our fund, and Governor Polis’ team and AEG for putting together an event that reminds us that Boulder County still needs your help to ease the burden that so many people are feeling right now,” said Community Foundation Boulder County CEO Tatiana Hernandez.

Those who donate will be able to hear some of Colorado’s and the country’s most talented musical artists, with the cost of their ticket going directly to helping Marshall Fire survivors through the Community Foundation Boulder County’s website. Singer and songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff sang the praises of everyday Coloradans and fellow artists using their talents to do what they can to help those who were impacted recover.

“The Marshall fire was a devastating event. Our neighbors to the north had their world turned upside down within a few hours. I am honored to do anything I can to help those affected by the fire get back on their feet,” said Nathaniel Rateliff of Denver-based band The Night Sweats.

“Our hearts are with our friends and families in Boulder County,” said Larry A. Mizel, chairman, and CEO of MDC/Richmond American Homes Foundation. “We are fully committed to helping the region recover from the impacts of the Marshall Fire. We understand there is significant work to be done and we stand by our fellow Boulder community residents during this difficult time.”

The benefit concert’s star-studded lineup includes:

Lake Street Dive

Sarah Jarosz

Ryan Tedder

Dave Matthews

Michael Franti

The Avett Brothers

Trey Anastasio

Jim James of My Morning Jacket

Old Crow Medicine Show

Yonder Mountain String Band

Amos Lee

Brittany Howard

Lyle Lovett

Steve Miller

Nathaniel Rateliff

The Motet

The String Cheese Incident

Rob Drabkin

Wynnona Judd and Cactus Moser

Leftover Salmon

Raquel Garcia

Governor Polis also discussed the progress made in providing federal relief for affected community members. To date, the Small Business Administration has approved more than $72 million in disaster loans directly to homeowners and renters, and nearly $3 million for businesses. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has distributed $1.3 million in individual assistance. The deadline to apply for federal funds is March 2.

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for this assistance can visit disasterassistance.gov or stop by the Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette. Claims should be filed with insurance companies immediately.