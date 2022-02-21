Larimer County and Loveland Pulse to Provide Broadband to More Rural Areas

An amendment to an existing intergovernmental agreement [IGA] to expand broadband service in areas of Larimer County was approved by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners.

The IGA is a partnership currently underway between Larimer County and the City of Loveland Pulse to provide broadband service to underserved areas in Larimer County.

Loveland Pulse was established in 2018 to provide broadband service in Loveland and is part of the Loveland Water and Power Department. Expanding broadband in unincorporated areas is included in Goal 1, Objective 3 of Larimer County’s 2019-2023 Strategic Plan, Rural Infrastructure.

“I am super-excited about this partnership and again thank the City of Loveland and Pulse for your continued collaboration and partnership; we really appreciate the partnerships we have, and it shows how when we work together, we can do great things,” said Larimer County Commissioner Jody-Shadduck McNally.

The amendment will increase financial support from recovery fund dollars of up to $500,000 to complete grant projects already started in Drake and Lago Vista and to expand the project to provide service to an additional underserved 82 properties in Sylvan Dale and Ellis Ranch areas of Larimer County.

The IGA expansion will provide services into the Sylvan Dale Ranch area, and Ellis Ranch area which will cover an additional 82 homes and complete other broadband work underway in the Drake and Lago Vista neighborhood.