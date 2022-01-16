Interested in Learning About Civil Rights History in Fort Collins?

Historic Larimer County is a not-for-profit organization devoted to preserving the historical and archaeological integrity of Larimer County, Colorado. In addition, they are engaged in education and advocacy throughout Larimer County. Various historical talks and tours share fascinating history about our region. The latest one is about Civil Rights and Social Justice activities.

Civil Rights History in Fort Collins – Preserving Places that Matter to All is scheduled for January 25, 2022, at 7 PM via Zoom. Click here for the link.

Maren Bzdek and Jim Bertolini from the City of Fort Collins’s Historic Preservation Office will present information about a new project to document the history of civil rights and social justice activities in our community, as well as the effort to identify and preserve places that help tell those stories. The City of Fort Collins has received a grant award from the State Historical Fund to produce a report on civil rights history and a preliminary assessment of associated historic properties that reflect people and events associated with community groups currently underrepresented in our list of Fort Collins landmarks. These include Chicano/Hispanic, indigenous, Asian American, African American, and LGBTQIA+ residents, people with disabilities, women, and others. The City will work with a consultant and a group of community ambassadors and research advisors to produce the report, which will include an emphasis on the personal lived experiences and memories of these partners as well as more traditional research methods. Learn more about why this project is essential for the future of preservation in Fort Collins, some of the stories uncovered so far, and how you can get involved!

For more information on Historic Larimer County and this event, visit historiclarimercounty.org.

