DJ-Athon is KCSU’s semesterly fundraiser to pay for fantastic events and local content through donations from the Northern Colorado community and KCSU fans around the world. Many listeners don’t know that KCSU is part of the not-for-profit Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp which is separate from Colorado State University. That’s why community donations and the person behind those donations are so important! KCSU Development Director Timothy George Meylor plays a vital role in organizing DJ-Athon and ensuring its success. Meylor coordinates live programming from 7 a.m – 9 p.m Monday through Thursday during each DJ-Athon week near the end of the spring and fall semester. On the final Friday of that week, KCSU DJs stay live for a full 24-hours raising funds through the wee hours of Saturday morning. Meylor explains how DJ-Athon has played a role in him finding his purpose at KCSU and feeling like he really belongs somewhere.

This year is Timm Meylor’s 5th DJ-Athon, meaning that when it comes to this week-long fundraiser, Meylor is a pro with a long list of memories.“I was a promotions mentee when I first started, … I just remember that every day during DJ-Athon there was so much chaos and wild energy in the station, … I really didn’t understand why,” says Meylor.

It wasn’t until Meylor joined the production line of KCSU thank-you notes that the station sends to each donor that he really felt like he was acting as an important part of KCSU. “My favorite part is the end where I get to write all the thank you notes to donors and welcome new Club 905 members,” says Meylor. He jokes that even though his handwriting is very bad and might prove difficult for new donors to read, he takes time to personalize notes to donors and show appreciation to those who support KCSU.

This year’s DJ-Athon introduced new challenges for Meylor due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The energy at the station is very different because there is a limited number of people allowed in the station. We miss out on some of the wild energy DJ-Athon normally brings,” says Meylor. He also expresses how this year, it is harder for KCSU to fundraise because they are unable to hold or attend promotional events to promote DJ-Athon due to COVID-19. Meylor says, “no matter what happens in our community or the world, KCSU always bounces back because everyone at the station is passionate about the content they are creating for our listeners and cares about our local music industry”.

KCSU’s on-air fundraiser ended Nov. 13. But, the station fundraises year-round at KCSUFM.com/donate. If you love the music, sports, and news you get from KCSU, donate any amount and Meylor will send you a charming thank you note in his bad handwriting and a KCSU sticker. Thank you for your support.