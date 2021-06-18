Metropolitan Theatres Celebrates Return of Metro Summer Kids Movies 8

Metropolitan Theatres announced the return of Metro Summer Kids Movies starting June 8 through August 12 at MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry, located at 6085 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, CO 80537 and 285 E. 3rd Street, Downtown Loveland, CO 80538 respectively. Movie-goers can celebrate summer with a return to the theatre and enjoy the big-screen experience with family and friends for just $2 per ticket. Tickets are on-sale now at MetroTheatres.com , on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app and at theatre box offices. MetroLux Dine-In Theatres is offering a special $10 kid’s package available at the box office and includes a ticket to the summer series film and lunch at Scripted Bar & Kitchen, the theatre’s on-site restaurant.

“This family-friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theatre and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation.

The Metro Summer Kids Movies series will offer a new film every week at each of the Loveland theatres and will run every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10am at MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra, and every Wednesday afternoon at 2pm at MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Downtown.

Those looking for a field trip or group outing can book a Metro Summer Kids Movies Private Rental for up to 20 guests for $99, and also includes kid’s combo packs. The rentals for the Metro Summer Kids Movies are available on the scheduled film dates. To inquire about a private rental for the summer program, visit MetroTheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies .

Moviegoers will enjoy their favorites like Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse, The Croods: A New Age, Shrek, Trolls and more on the big screen as part of this series. For more information on Metro Summer Kids Movies, including the full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MetroTheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies .

In addition to Metro Summer Kids Movies, families can look forward to a summer of brand new family-friendly releases at MetroLux 14 Theatres and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres including Spirit Untamed on June 4, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway on June 11, The Boss Baby: Family Business on July 2, Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on July 23, Jungle Cruise on July 30, and Paw Patrol: The Movie on August 20.

