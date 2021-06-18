City of Loveland Appoints Delynn Coldiron as City Clerk

The City of Loveland has hired accomplished municipal government professional Delynn Coldiron as its new city clerk. She was selected from three highly qualified finalists interviewed by both internal and external panel participants for the Loveland position. Coldiron begins her new role on June 21.

“Her demonstrated leadership in a multitude of challenging assignments and her ability to mentor, develop, and engage with staff at all levels is impressive,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “I know our City will benefit from her expertise serving as city clerk, but we will also benefit from her strong integrity, commitment to transparency, as well as her kindness and customer-centric approach to service.”

Most recently, Coldiron was the city clerk for the City of Fort Collins and has served in several other positions over her 31-year career with the city, including 23 years in manager-level positions. As city clerk, she facilitated all city council agenda activities, meetings, and elections; actively managed open records processes; provided services that contributed to economic sustainability including liquor licensing and passports; managed 25 boards and commissions, and handled public engagement for city clerk-related programming.

“City clerks have a unique opportunity to help people navigate the halls of City government. My goal has always been to do this in a way where people feel welcomed, respected, and receive exceptional service,” said Coldiron. “I have a passion for this work and so enjoy serving the communities where people make their lives.”

In addition to her city clerk role, Coldiron brings a proven track record of building and maintaining highly effective teams and programs that ensure alignment with City Council and executive leadership goals and objectives. She has also served in various roles with the City’s Community Development & Neighborhood Services Department, helping to facilitate code compliance and successful solutions in challenging neighborhoods.

“I am excited to apply my skills for the benefit of this community. I can’t wait to contribute in meaningful ways and to serve Loveland’s residents,” said Coldiron.

