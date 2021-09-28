The Inaugural Spargetoberfest was a Slam Dunk!

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Rich and Leslie Efird, owners of Sparge Brewing, had a vision for a family-centered community event that would include a 5K race and a family fun festival afterward. The Spargetoberfest Committee, Adrienne McCormick, Barbara Stober, Catherine Cody, Dennis Hipsag, Erika Pettit, Jerry and Sue Hugen, Linda Stoddard, Richard Bacon, and Roy Cook worked for seven months to plan the Inaugural Spargetoberfest. The September 18, 2021 event was a huge success.

The 5K had 278 participants run, walk and stroll through south Wellington. Following the race, participants, families, and friends enjoyed 30+ vendors, food trucks, live music, prize drawings, and a dunk tank that featured some of Wellington’s best-known.

Congratulations to the 5K’s top Finishers, Cody Bird (19:13), Isiah Rodriguez (19:43), and Kole Rodriguez (20:13)!

The committee would like to thank the 40+ sponsors and shout out to the Kiwanis and American Legion volunteers. The Inaugural Spargetoberfest was a great success. Although they don’t have final numbers yet, 100% of the proceeds go to the Wellington Waverly Kiwanis Club and the Wellington American Legion Post 176.

“The amount of time and effort needed to plan an event of this scale was tremendous. However, the committee, staff, and volunteers made everything come together just the way we planned it, and I can’t thank them enough,” Leslie and Rich Efird share with much gratitude.

Mark your calendars for the second annual Spargetoberfest, September 17, 2022.

