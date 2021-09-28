Redecorating Your Home?

Visit Sanderosa Art Gallery

Angelina Hunter | northfortynews.com

Perhaps you’ve recently done some home renovations such as remodeling or repainting. And now you want some fresh artwork and decorations to continue sprucing up your new look.

We have a great suggestion for you to find new treasures at surprisingly affordable prices — Sanderosa Art Gallery.

Owner Nancy Sander had a vision. She knew established artists with a large body of original work who were loathe to part with their originals. Enter Giclée (zhee-clay) high-quality digital prints, exact reproductions of original art on archival paper/canvas done with HV resistant ink enabling art collectors to acquire high-quality pieces previously unavailable to the public.

And Nancy provides display space for local artists at a very reasonable monthly fee with no commission on the sale of their artwork. You’ll find paintings, photography, sculpture, wall hangings, rustic-looking artistic pieces, and much more.

Newly expanded, it’s fun to walk through the gallery and view all the treasures at prices you can afford.

Nancy also offers art restoration, frame repairs, sizing, and many additional services.

Sanderosa Art Gallery

3101 Kintzley Court

(driving north on 54G look for the Statue of Liberty on the right)

Laporte, CO 80535

707-218-0211

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm

