Treeline Sound is excited to announce The Second Annual UPLIFT: FOCO 

Returning for its second year, Uplift: FoCo inspires community growth through exceptional local music, with all proceeds benefiting The Matthews House Youth Music Program. The house band features a handpicked group who are some of Northern Colorado’s best musicians. They will be accompanied by three unique Fort Collins songwriters plus youth musicians from The Matthews House and School of Rock.

UPLIFT:FOCO is December 7th, 2021 (on Colorado Gives Day) at The Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Uplift: FoCo house band includes:

Eric Thorin on bass (Bonnie Paine, Darol Anger) Joe Lessard on fiddle (Head For The Hills) Eric Wiggs on guitar (Masontown)

Dusty Rider on banjo & pedal steel (The Railsplitters) Russick Smith on mandolin & cello (Shovelin’ Stone)

With an opening set by:

Julia Kirkwood

And special performances from:

Liz Barnez

Mary Claxton (The Burroughs) Youth Musicians

The evening will also include a Silent Auction featuring items based in Northern Colorado and heavily focused on local art. Plus, there will be a live painter, limited edition merchandise, prize giveaways, and more.

The Matthews House music program provides underserved, and at-risk youth access to music lessons, music production classes, instruments, rehearsal space, and recording opportunities, plus has been approved for high school credit. The focus is to give students a creative outlet, healthy coping mechanisms, and a chance to have their voices be heard. Youth from the music program will work alongside technical staff and collaborate with the Fort Collins School of Rock House Band at Uplift: FoCo. This creates an exciting goal for students to work towards and an opportunity to showcase their achievements to the community.

Covid-19 Policy — currently, The Aggie requires proof of vaccination for all persons in the building and strongly encourages the use of masks. These are uncertain and challenging times for everyone, and especially for the music industry. In support of musicians, crews, and venues, we will follow best-known practices and local policies.

Doors open at 5 pm on December 7, 2021. The show starts at 6 pm. The concert will be partially seated, first come, first served.

Tickets: $15 – general admission.

$20 – H&D Special — general admission plus a beer from Horse & Dragon Brewing Co $50 – VIP — priority entrance, reserved seating, signed poster, and beer from Horse & Dragon

Find more details and buy tickets at — www.upliftfoco.com or find the event on social media.

Big THANK YOU to all the sponsors: Kind Care, Bohemian Foundation, Stout Studios, Arktos, Direct Care, Add Noise Studios, Horse & Dragon Brewing, Sage, Benefit Advisors, Old Town Wealth Advisors, Fort Collins Family Acupuncture, Kinnetic, Electric Bank of Colorado, and School of Rock.

