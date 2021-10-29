Fort Collins High School Celebrates Senior Night With Win Over Adams City

Asa Gomez | CSU Journalism

October 22, 2021

Senior night for Fort Collins High School was on Thursday, October 21, and the Lambkins put on a show. Boasting a final score of 42-12, FCHS seniors Dontay Johnson and Dorion McGarity walked off of the field with smiles on their faces.

Adams City, the team that lined up against the Lambkins on Thursday night, held a 3-5 record before kickoff. “Watching film, this is a really good football team,” Coach Matt Yemm said on ACHS. “Number 1 and 34 really impressed us on tape, they’re really good players.”

While their offense continued to shine throughout the game, the defense for the Lambkins looked flawless. Senior, Dontay Johnson had two of the three total interceptions in the game, returning one of them for six. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 21-0 in the Lambkins favor.

“You know they started to really step it up,” Coach Yemm said about his defense after the game. “Our defensive backfield is as talented as it gets, they’re all ballhawks and they showed what they could do tonight.”

On top of the interceptions, the FCHS defense posted three fourth-down stops, ending any sort of momentum ACHS had.

With a score of 42-0 and a running clock coming out of halftime, it didn’t take long for Coach Yemm to pull the starters. ACHS slowly drove the ball down the field for a touchdown on the first drive of the second half.

ACHS proceeded to get their only defensive stop of the night, giving them the ball back with manageable field position. With 4:12 left on the clock, the Eagles called on running back Bo Lapetta who punched the ball in the end zone for the final touchdown of the game from the 2 yard-line. FCHS goes on to win 42-12.

Notables:

As the band was wrapping up their performance at halftime to celebrate seniors, both teams were already warmed up and ready to go. Adams City even began to line up, as the performance was ending. While the band played great, the celebrations might have run slightly long, causing a delay of game penalty called on FCHS.

After ACHS failed at an onside kick attempt to start the game, the Lambkins wasted no time scoring. Starting with outstanding field position on the opposing 49, it took two plays before Dorion McGarity flashed his skills, breaking tackles and tiptoeing into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Adams City Eagles quarterback Miguel Hernandez totaled three interceptions in the first half alone, one of them going for six.