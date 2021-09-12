Windsor to Host Oktoberfest

Windsor is scheduled to host Oktoberfest Saturday, September 18 from 12 pm to 5 pm at 5th Street and Boardwalk Park to celebrate and embrace the German heritage.

“This is one of Windsor’s traditional festivals transforming our downtown area with vendors, games, live music and of course, brews,” said Lexie Spykstra, recreation coordinator for Windsor’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department. “It is one of the town’s favorite culture festivals that brings out the fun costumes, spirit, and atmosphere attracting more than 1500 visitors from Northern Colorado.”

The town will shut down streets and transform the area near 5th Street at Boardwalk Park into a hub of activities with vendors, food trucks, live music a beer garden, and many more family-friendly games and activities.

“Year-after-year, our events continue to attract larger crowds,” said Spykstra. “Evolving with the demand allows us to add small businesses to our vendor list, attract additional entertainment, increase walking traffic to local businesses in the Windsor area, and overall continue to bring our community together.”

For the complete schedule of Windsor Oktoberfest, visit www.recreationliveshere.com.