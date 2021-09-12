Fort Collins Symphony Presents Season 2021-2022

REFLECTIONS: The Emotions of Music

The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS), under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, begins its 2021-2022 Signature Concert Season, “REFLECTIONS: The Emotions of Music,” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. The season includes five Signature Concerts and the popular Pops! Concert.

As we reflect on a year like no other, the FCS evaluated how the Great Pandemic impacted our lives. The 2021-2022 Signature Concert Season—REFLECTIONS: The Emotions of Music—captures the spectrum of human sentiments experienced during more than 18 months of unprecedented isolation and uncertainty. Music is a universal language that brings us together as we grieve and reflect, find hope and new opportunities, and reclaim our humanity. It spans time, distance, and cultural boundaries. It also allows us to hear what feelings sound like and inspires us to express what is difficult to verbalize.

Your FCS invites you to immerse yourself in the musical range of human emotions through a wealth of familiar and new works. The Signature Concert repertoire includes such favorite classical composers as Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky, and Claude Debussy. The FCS is also highlighting these groundbreaking and contemporary composers: Florence Price, George Walker, Chen Yi, Oskar Morawetz, Leonard Bernstein, Jessie Montgomery, Joan Tower, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. Linda Wang (violin), Anthony Elliott (cello), Bryan Wallick (piano), and Oto Carillo (horn) join the FCS as guest artists.

“Get Lost in Space,” the FS Pops! concert features favorite SciFi music from movies and TV shows. Dr. Erin Macdonald––Fort Collins native, Ph.D. astrophysicist, and science consultant for the Star Trek franchise––is the guest narrator. FoCo ComicCon is a collaborative partner.

Tickets: Bundled, individual, and student tickets are on sale beginning September 2, 2021. The FCS offers live-streaming and webcast viewing opportunities, and a digital program book.

Covid Protocols: With the case rise in the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant impacting Larimer County, the FCS strongly urges those attending in-person concerts to be fully vaccinated. All audience members, musicians, and staff will be required to wear masks at all times (properly covering mouth and nose) while attending FCS indoor events—including those who are fully vaccinated. Masks will be provided to those who arrive without them.

Patrons who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask are asked not to attend in-person FCS performances. Streaming and webcast options are available so that nobody has to miss a great performance!

The Fort Collins Symphony’s 2021-2022 Season is sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Dr. David and Alison Dennis, Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg, and Jan Kowall. Media sponsors are KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins and KUNC 91.5 FM Radio NPR.